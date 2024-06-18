Watch Now
Portion of I-96 near Schafer closed after body found on freeway shoulder

A portion of eastbound I-96 near Schaefer in Detroit is closed after a body was found on the shoulder of the freeway.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 18, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A portion of eastbound I-96 near Schaefer in Detroit is closed after a body was found on the shoulder of the freeway.

Police got calls of the body just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, before Michigan State Police posted to social media about the closure less than 30 minutes later.

Per MSP, the local lanes of I-96 are closed at Southfield, with all traffic now being diverted to the express lanes. This could impact the morning commute for several Detroit drivers.

