Portions of M-10 near Downtown Detroit closed; here's how to get around it

Flooding has closed portions of M-10 The Lodge near Downtown Detroit and Huntington Place.

According to MDOT, northbound M-10 at Jefferson, under Huntington Place, is closed.

7 News Detroit crews on scene saw a fire hydrant with water flowing out of it, which appears to be going down onto the Lodge.

In a statement, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said the flooding came from fire hydrant flushing nearby.

The City of Detroit said that the running hydrant is intentionally on for improving water quality for downtown and a portion of the lower east side.

"Several hydrants are flowing due to an upgrade in GLWA’s treatment plant in order to flush the water mains," the city said.

DWSD said in a statement, "Due to a Great Lakes Water Authority water system upgrade at Water Works Park treatment plant on East Jefferson, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department crews were using hydrants downtown to flush the system to get the freshest treated water for customers in the central business district. As a result, the hydrants on Jefferson, Shelby, and Congress caused unintended flooding to the M-10 Lodge Freeway. We apologize for the inconvenience to drivers in and out of downtown. The hydrant flushing has now been stopped fit these locations to resolve the flooding and reopen the freeway soon."

To get around the closure, you can use I-75 and I-375 to get into Downtown Detroit.