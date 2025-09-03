'Positions of power': Abuse advocate speaks after Detroit nurse's sexual assault charges

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The leader of an Oakland County survivor organization is speaking out after a Detroit nurse was accused of sexually victimizing people at Detroit’s Sinai Grace Hospital.

Detroit police say Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios committed acts of criminal sexual conduct on Aug. 18 at Sinai Grace Hospital and again in early May at an unknown location.

Charges included seven counts of criminal sexual conduct involving three alleged victims.

We’ve been sharing his photo because detectives believe more victims are out there.

Since we broke the story last week, I’ve been examining allegations and hearing from those advocating for survivors.

A licensed nurse since 2012, police say Figueroa-Berrios remains behind bars awaiting a second arraignment that was originally expected by now.

“I think the major reason these abusers are allowed to continue doing these types of things is that the first time they are reported, people don’t believe them,” said Jojo Dries, an advocate and survivor of abuse.

Dries spoke with me in response to this alarming case after watching my reporting. She says she’s not surprised that neither the nurse’s attorney nor the hospital have commented and that law enforcement has confirmed additional alleged victims are now coming forward.

“They are in positions of power. They feel and look safe. They might be religious leaders, political leaders or executives, a nurse or a doctor,” Dries said.

Figueroa-Berrios was first arraigned last week and I learned three of the original counts are tied to one victim.

However, details in two separate cases are still unknown. Records involving prior history of Figueroa-Berrios show Livonia police also investigated him twice for allegations, including those at another clinic.

Still stunning Dries and others is the fact that prosecutors are still reviewing one of those cases more than three years later.

Dries added sexual assaults have become more prevalent than many realize.

“We have to realize 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have reported to receive domestic or sexual assault in their lifetime,” Dries said.

