14-year-old saxophonist honors veterans, first responders during 100th tribute

FARMINGTON HILLS (WXYZ) — Oliver Strickfaden loves music and he loves honoring our nation's heroes. And every Friday morning for about the last two years, the 14-year-old saxophonist has played a musical tribute to them outside the Farmington Hills Police Department, fire department and city hall.

"I come out every Friday and I play the national anthem, 'Amazing Grace' and 'America The Beautiful,'" Oliver said. "I do that to show support for veterans and first responders."

And this Friday was no different. For Veterans Day 2023, people gathered outside each building in the city complex to hear the teen play his beloved saxophone, also marking his 100th one-man performance.

Click on the video player above to hear from Oliver on why honoring heroes in his community and our country means so much to him.

