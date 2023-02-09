Costume helps 5-year-old Westland boy fight cancer with superpower strength

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Video recorded just months ago shows 5-year-old Grayson Johnson of Westland full of energy as he plays flag football.

Then, in November, his mom Alyssa Johnson says he started tiring easily.

“And coming home from school exhausted. I thought he has to be fighting some kind of bug,” she said.

When he got a severe tummy ache his mom and dad took him to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Doctors said he needed surgery to remove kidney cancer right away.

“I kept thinking. You have the wrong chart. You have the wrong kid. There is no way,” said Alyssa.

As Grayson prepared for chemotherapy, his mom’s friend bought him a superhero costume for the scary day.

“Someone as incredible as Grayson, he shouldn’t have to battle this, but to give them a suit, an armor, something to make him stronger,” said Jamie Przybyla of the purpose of her gift.

So Grayson showed up for chemo dressed like his favorite superhero, Spiderman.

“He was excited to see the other kids reactions. He would stop and kids would wave at him. Mom, mom, there is Spiderman. He would do a cartwheel. He looked at me and goes my chemo friends are so happy,” she said.

A costume meant to help him, gave him a true super power, the power to spread joy to other children fighting cancer. Facing months of treatment, his loved ones bought him more costumes.

“Kids smile,” said Grayson of the reaction.

“Just to see them able to tackle this and seeing him as brave as we knew he would be in his suit has made the whole thing, I am incredibly proud of him,” Alyssa said.

Right now, family friends are focused on raising money for Grayson’s family, with a bowling event on April 1 at Vision Lanes from 1pm to 4pm and an on-line fund. They have a vision of someday holding fundraisers with another goal, providing costumes to more kids fighting cancer to help them be what they call Grayson Strong.

