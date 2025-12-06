DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chance encounter at Detroit's tree lighting ceremony led to an unexpected act of kindness that brought three strangers together on Friday.

Dave Hillyard lost his wallet during the crowded downtown Detroit tree lighting event attended by thousands. What happened next restored his faith in humanity.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Couple meets woman who returned lost wallet to their home after Detroit tree lighting

Sierra Williams, a Detroit resident working at a pop-up bar during the tree lighting, was given Hillyard's wallet by a coworker and couldn't locate a lost and found. Instead of leaving it behind, she made a decision that would surprise everyone involved.

"I'm like I want them to have their stuff because I know how it is on the weekend when you need your ID or even if you want to go out that night, so I'm like I'm just gonna take it to them when I get off. No worries," Williams said.

WXYZ

After her shift that same night, Williams drove from downtown Detroit to Farmington Hills to return the wallet to Hillyard's front door. Their security camera captured her dropping off the wallet with all cards and cash still inside.

"I mean, it was delivered back to the house — that's just wild," Hillyard said.

WXYZ

What Williams didn't realize was that she had been caught on camera, and the couple was trying to find her to say thank you. Their social media post went viral.

"I was like who's looking for me because it never crossed my mind that I was on camera. Like I pressed the doorbell hoping that somebody gonna catch it," Williams said.

WXYZ

On Friday, Hillyard and his girlfriend Shelby Lukas met Williams at a Coffee and Bark in Berkley to express their gratitude in person.

"I greatly appreciate it," Hillyard told Williams during the meeting. "You saved a lot of heartache, that's for sure."

For Williams, the gesture came naturally.

"I just wanted them to get their stuff back. I did the right thing because that's what I was taught to do," Williams said.

The experience reinforced her belief in helping others.

"It feels good to be able to help someone. I feel like we're always on the go or we're always busy and it just feels good to really help somebody, actually have a community," Williams said.

Hillyard hopes their story inspires others.

"I just hope this is a good message for everybody that good people are out there still. We are surrounded by good people still. It's not all negativity," Hillyard said.

WXYZ

The reunion proved that sometimes, small acts of kindness can create lasting connections between strangers.

