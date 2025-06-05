Watch Now

Detroit Children's Charity set to give away 180 new bikes to kids in need

We're celebrating the positivity of Variety Bike Night at Jimmy John's Field, where deserving kids are being provided their own bicycles.
UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Variety, a children's charity in Detroit, partnered with Target to give away 180 new bikes to kids Thursday evening.

The bikes were lined up along the perimeter, with each bike having the receipient's name on them.

Families of the kids receiving the bikes were invited to a pregame meal before watching a game at the field for a pleasant Summer evening.

The first bike was presented at 7 p.m., by 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis.

