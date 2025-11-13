Detroit mom battling cancer receives $3,900 from Hot Pink Helpers nonprofit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother of four fighting Stage 3 invasive breast cancer received unexpected financial relief when a local nonprofit delivered hope directly to her doorstep.

Shantel Williams, who worked three jobs before her cancer diagnosis, is now out of work while undergoing intense chemotherapy. The single mother's breast cancer has spread to her lymph nodes, forcing her to stop everything while bills continue piling up.

"You just don't plan for this kind of stuff to happen. Everything you were doing on a day-to-day basis stops. It goes away. And you have to figure out how to put pieces back together without everything and everyone falling apart, and I'm the glue to my family," Williams said.

On Wednesday, the Hot Pink Helpers arrived at Williams' home with a $3,900 check to cover two months of expenses.

"I don't even know where to begin because, you know, anytime you can find a little glimmer of hope somewhere from somebody, it makes a big difference," Williams said when they arrived.

Kelsey Wulf, treasurer of Hot Pink Helpers, said Williams exemplifies the strength they see in families they help.

"You are the fighter. You are always helping other people and your four children and we hope this helps you as you're going through this battle," Wulf told Williams during the visit.

The Hot Pink Helpers has been supporting local families battling cancer since 2011. The organization became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2021 and has officially surpassed $1 million donated to families fighting cancer.

"We see it every single day. Families that get that cancer diagnosis and the bills don't stop. We see families that are struggling to pay rent or to pay a mortgage or car payment, bills, and our goal is to be able to step in and help when they need it most so they can focus on their health," Wulf said.

The nonprofit has drawn support from notable figures including Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, who played in their latest golf fundraiser and calls the organization a blessing to the community.

Board member Kristin Falconer emphasized their commitment to helping everyone who reaches out and the need for continued support.

"Our goal is to never say no to anybody, so we need more donations," Falconer said.

For Williams, the assistance represents more than financial relief.

"To have someone who gets it and is like we can help, whew, it's mind blowing to me," Williams said. "It's something that I will forever be grateful for."

