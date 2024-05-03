Detroit nonprofit teams up with barbershop, Domino's to lift spirits with free haircuts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based nonprofit is making a difference for some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

100 Black Men of Greater Detroit is partnering with Exposed Barbershop and Domino's pizza to provide free haircuts to males currently living at COTS Peggy's Place.

The event is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Peggy’s Place on Wyoming Street in Detroit. Those getting haircuts will also receive a Domino’s gift card.

“We've been looking for opportunities to make a bigger impact in the community, specifically with Black and brown dads,” said Charles Felton, president of 100 Black Men of Greater Detroit.

Felton says they'll also be talking about credit and budgeting as well as sharing a meal and watching a movie.

“And really, what we want to do is create safe spaces for dads who are in transitional housing, have some conversations about what's going on with them and see what kind of opportunities we can provide for these families."

Peggy's Place is a transitional housing program that provides support for struggling families and individuals including some experiencing homelessness.

“We meet them where they are and we try to work with them in a way that helps them customize the work that we do with individuals,” said Gerald Edwards, director of hospitality services at Peggy’s Place.

“At Peggy's Place, we're not just a men's shelter. There are women in there with children and men with children. So, we're more than just a homeless shelter. We work with the families to try to move them from generational poverty, moving them to self-sufficiency."

I asked Justin Latham, a delivery manager at Domino’s, how a fresh haircut makes him feel.

“Oh, man. You know, you feel like a new man, right? It's like a new lease on life,” Latham responded. “And it's also an opportunity for you to get involved with the community. Like a lot of us say in the Black community, your haircut is a haircut, yes. But it's kind of like an appointment with the therapist.”

Haircuts and community involvement could make the positive difference someone needs in life.

“I've had clients that would call me literally in tears, you know, because they're going through something,” Exposed Barbershop owner Crystal combs said. I'm like 'Come on. Just come up to the shop. Just come on. I got you.'"

They’re going to do as many haircuts as possible during the event. But it’s not just about the haircut; it’s about uplifting a man's spirit and keeping him on the path of positive mental health and wellness.

