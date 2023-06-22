Detroit reveals $4M in improvements to Clark Park, which is now considered ADA friendly

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit, community, and business groups revealed a new and improved Clark Park which sits along Vernor Highway in southwest Detroit.

A ribbon cutting took place this morning highlighting the $4 million project which was once put on hold because of COVID.

Kids playing at the 30-acre park were among the first to experience the new sports courts, outdoor fitness equipment, a splash pad, and the list goes on.

Ivan Ramirez, who played alongside his sister said, “(The park is) beautiful, and it’s fun and I want my dad to come and play soccer with me.”

The city describes Clark Park as "one of Detroit’s most inclusive public parks" because it’s ADA-friendly. That’s the Americans with Disabilities Act which outlaws discrimination based on disability and promotes ease of access.

Roberto Teran, a volunteer and parent said, “Until you have a special needs child, you don’t realize what is missing. What’s not there.”

He said Clark Park is light years ahead of the parks his son Carlos would try and play at over the years.

“The facilities were not adaptive. They could not support him," Teran recalled.

But he said progress is happening.

“And to see the barriers coming down, it’s incredible to have a space that kids can play no matter what, to be inclusive, it is really heartwarming," Teran said.

He added, "It’s really a positive to really include those people."

Anthony Benavides, director of the Clark Park Coalition told 7 Action News, “That was the first and foremost thing that we put on the list, that it had to be an ADA playscape.”

He said the funding portion is key, and it’s important for that to continue for upkeep.

The City of Detroit said $965,000 came from the city, $2.3 million comes from Invest Detroit through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, and the remainder comes from donors like the Kresge Foundation, the Gilbert Family Foundation, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Agreement.

Mayor Mike Duggan tells 7 Action News Clark Park joins a list of public spaces benefiting in this way.

“Well, if you look at everything we’re doing, and we've built now five major parks in southwest Detroit in the last 5 years and it’s all partnerships with non-profits, business organizations and that’s how the city’s coming together," Duggan said.

"And it’s all being planned by the neighbors. All these features were planned and voted on by the neighbors, and that’s the way it should," the mayor added.

Teran said, "To see this is just like a crown and glory."