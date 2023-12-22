Detroit special education teacher goes above & beyond for all students at her school

Many people consider right now to be the season of giving but for Ronita Thomas, her efforts to give back happen year-round.

Thomas is a special education teacher at Greenfield Union in Detroit, known for doing everything in her power to provide love and a better life for her students.

Less than a year ago, a very involved 32-year-old mother of six died of cancer, and in her efforts to raise money for the surviving children, Thomas reached out to me.

Thomas usually gets to Greenfield Union by 6 a.m. While she's a special education teacher, every student in the combined elementary and middle school knows her name.

"In my opinion, Ms. Thomas is the best teacher in the whole school," one student said.

"She sees possibility and potential in everyone," Anna said.

"She does tutoring for kids, that she does not even service. She gives her last dime, her last dollar to each and every one of these children," one person said.

"She helped me with scholarships last year when I was graduating, she helps my brother, asks what he needs for Christmas,” Meliesha said.

Thomas grew up in the neighborhood, and she knows many families struggle to get by.

So on her own time, she reached out to corporations, eventually partnering with Motor City Casino to create the Roar Store, where students can earn good behavior bucks to purchase what they need.

Her love also reaches far beyond the classroom. In 2019, a student tragically lost a parent during the school year.

Thomas always crowdfunds to help pay for funeral costs and sset up continued support.

"I’m still grateful because they still come. It’s not like the funeral is over and everybody is done, they still support and that’s good to have," one person told us.

As I said, Thomas reached out to me after a young mom died of cancer, leaving behind eight children the grandmother is now raising.

She wanted to make sure the kids would still have a good Christmas. After hearing all the work she does for her community, it was clear who the story needed to highlight, she just didn't know it.

I appreciate it all. It’s not hard work, it's a heart work. I don’t do this for money. I do this because this is my ministry. Children are my ministry," Thomas said.

Thomas is still raising money for the family and is looking for another corporate sponsor to restock the store.