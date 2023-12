CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the third year, busloads of students from Detroit were treated to a Christmas shopping spree at the Target in Chesterfield Township.

Students from Dossin Elementary-Middle and Emerson Elementary-Middle schools were selected.

Each child was able to pick out four gifts, all thanks to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Gamma Lambda Chapter.

The Alpha Phi Alpha teamed up with Target for the event, and the students were also treated to lunch.