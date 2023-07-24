DMC celebrates Detroit's 322nd birthday by handing out 'Born In Detroit' onesies to parents of newborns

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, nurses and doctors are always excited to help parents welcome their latest family member into the world. But on July 24 when it's Detroit's 322nd birthday, it means something extra special.

"This is where I grew up. I hung out down here, growing up as a teenager, going to the Ren Cen, going to Greektown, going to Trappers Alley," said Carrie Brown, a registered nurse and administrative Director, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital

For Brown, the best way to celebrate Detroit's birthday is to welcome little bundles of joy. In fact, as of 5 p.m. Monday, nine babies were born at the hospital.

"They were born at a time when Detroit is on its renaissance. We are coming back," Brown said.

To make the special day even more memorable, Anthony Tomey from apparel company Born in Detroit is giving out bite-size onesies to little ones at the hospital.

"We've got 351 onesies to give out, pink and blue, to all the children today through till whenever they run out," Tomey, the CEO of Born In Detroit, said.

Sporting a pink onesie is baby Peace. Even though the nearly 7 pounds of cuteness was born over the weekend, she was named a few hours ago by her mama Kenedi Thomas-Bishop.

"I was supposed to be due in August, she came a little early," Kenedi Thomas-Bishop said.

The 26-year-old mom from Detroit says she wouldn't change a thing about the birth of her beautiful baby, who came into the world after a 36-hour-long labor.

"Out of all the amazing qualities Detroiters have, what's the one quality you would want Peace to have?" 7 Action News said.

"Strength and Resilience," Thomas-Bishop said.

A father of three boys and a proud Detroiter, Anthony totally understands when folks say they love the city.

"It's not necessarily being born in Detroit. It's about Detroit born in you," Tomey said.

As for the future of Detroit, the new parents are excited to see their little ones grow.

"What would you like her to be when she grows up?" 7 Action News asked Thomas-Bishop.

"The president of the United States," Thomas-Bishop said.

You can also buy the Born In Detroit onesies at bornindetroit.store