Downriver nonprofit builds ramps, restores independence for vulnerable residents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Downriver nonprofit is putting the "neighbors helping neighbors" spirit into action, stepping up to support some of metro Detroit's most vulnerable residents.

St. Joseph's Helpers, a Taylor-based organization, dedicates volunteers' time and skills to repairing homes and helping seniors and people with disabilities live healthier and happier lives.

On Detroit's west side, volunteers are installing a brand new ramp for a woman in need — just one of many projects they've completed since starting in 2023.

Powered entirely by volunteers, St. Joseph's Helpers is building more than just ramps. They're also giving seniors, like 86-year-old Irene Tinny, dignity and hope.

"For her to come home and see this ramp, it might brighten her day up to know that she gets to come home and she gets to come out and be a little independent on her own without anyone taking her up and down the stairs," said Shinese LaVergne, Irene's granddaughter.

LaVergne said her grandmother recently lost both of her legs due to a medical complication. Now, she's waiting in a rehab center until her home is safe to live in again.

"But she's still a trooper, though. She still has good spirits. She can't wait to come home," LaVergne said.

Detroit Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway connected Irene to St. Joseph's Helpers after meeting volunteer and board member Tony Rosati at a community meeting a few months back.

"And I thought this would be an excellent project for them, and I knew he would say yes, and he certainly said yes," Calloway said.

Growing need in the community

Irene is just one of hundreds receiving support from the nonprofit. Rosati said they're on track to help about 1,800 people this year, up from 350 in 2023 when they started.

"Neighbors seem to have isolated themselves. You can say the cellphone isolates people, but I think more what's happened is COVID. COVID put us all in our houses and we didn't come out for quite a while," Rosati said.

Rosati said he's trying to change that feeling of isolation.

"As a kid growing up in the 60s, I was raised you helped your neighbor. My grandmother baked, you would take things to neighbors. We had a lady who lost her husband. I would go cut her grass for 10 cents. You could buy two packs of baseball cards with that. That's kind of the way I grew up," Rosati said.

From raking leaves to leaky roofs, the mission is simple, said volunteer and board member Dennis: to restore safety and security.

"I was looking for a way to use the talents the lord has blessed me with to help those in need," Dennis said.

And they're doing it all for free.

Although they enjoy seeing the reactions from those they're helping after a project's complete, Dennis said that's not why they do it.

"We've had hugs, we've had tears, we've had pats on the backs, and it all feels great, but that's not the reason why we do it. I'm just that I can help others in need with the talents that I have," Dennis said.

St. Joseph's Helpers is always looking for volunteers and donations. You can visit their website at https://sjhelpers.org/ or call 800-303-5075.

People in need of help can do the same, and if a project is too big, they'll even connect you with additional resources.

