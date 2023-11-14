Fundraising event scheduled for Ferndale woman searching for a kidney

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Ferndale woman battling a rare kidney disease says she needs the community's help.

Julie Sedik says at just 13 years old, she was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). FSGS is a disease that causes scarring in the filters of the kidneys and can make it hard for your kidneys to filter waste, which can lead to kidney failure according to the American Kidney Fund.

Sedik says within two years of being diagnosed with FSGS, her kidneys failed and she received her first kidney transplant. Sedik says the disease returned within 48 hours and despite chemotherapy and other medical treatments, physicians were unable to treat the condition. Sedik says she received her second kidney transplant at age 19 through her father. Now almost 10 years later, Sedik says she's once again battling the disease and kidney failure.

"In May 2023, we found that this kidney, my dad's kidney, unfortunately, is rejecting and I’m going to be needing a new kidney," said Sedik. "Honestly it was devastating. I had been healthy for a couple years. It was about 9 years of every year getting good health news."

Sedik and her husband Alex have since been on a mission to find the 29-year-old an O-positive kidney donor. She says she's joined the wait list for a donor. Her husband Alex is also undergoing testing to participate in a one-to-one donation program at the University of Michigan since he is not a match for Julie.

"There are thousands of people in Michigan waiting for kidneys and it’s an organ that you can donate that you don’t necessarily need," said Julie. "I’m only 29 years old and I’ve got a lot of life to live and a kidney would definitely change that for me."

Sedik says this week she had to make the difficult decision to return to her dialysis treatment.

Meantime, her community is wrapping around her. This week friends of the couple are hosting a fundraiser at Urbanrest Brewing Company in Ferndale.

"For the year I’ve known her, she’s just been such a great friend. She’s so positive and kind-hearted, it’s kind of hard not to want to do everything you can. I wish I could take this illness away from her but the least I can do is a fundraiser," said organizer Haley Sedlar.

Sedlar says the event which is open to the public, will be complete with 50/50 raffles for prize baskets. They've also put together a GoFundMe which has already reached $6,000 in donations.

Organizers say the proceeds from the raffles will go toward Julie's medical bills and living expenses while she’s unable to work.

"As tough as this is and as tough as it is that I have to keep going through this, unfortunately, this is a reality I do have to live with. The friends and the family that I have around me, have made me so much stronger," said Sedik.

The fundraising event is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16th at Urbanrest Brewing Company on Wolcott. More information can be found on the event page on Facebook.

Anyone who is O positive and interested in donating a kidney to Julie, send an email to JulieKidneyTransplant@gmail.com.