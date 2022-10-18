Gilbert Family Foundation invests $500,000 in Detroit nonprofits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners announced the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund, a $500,000 investment to Detroit nonprofits.

Twenty neighborhood organizations will receive resources to continue their mission in the community.

The Gilbert Family Foundation’s goal is to amplify the work of nonprofits that play a critical role in leading neighborhood improvements by providing resources and economic mobility opportunities to community members.

We stopped by Detroit Hives to talk to Timothy Paule Jackson and Nicole Lindsey. They started Detroit Hives in 2016 after learning about the medicinal properties of honey.

They created Detroit Hives with the purpose of bringing diversity and awareness to rebuild inner-city communities. The investment will help them continue their mission.