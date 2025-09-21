DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1,400 participants gathered at Ford Field Park in Dearborn on Saturday for the 16th annual Zaman Run/Walk Picnic, but this year's event featured something special for young girls in the community.

The family-friendly event introduced the Let's Move! Girls Running Program, an eight-week initiative designed to build confidence and self-esteem among girls ages 8 to 11.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Girls running program in Dearborn builds confidence one step at a time

Sisters Gabriella and Selena Fadlallah were among the first participants in the program. For Gabriella, having her friends alongside made all the difference.

"I was like nervous at first, but then since I had two of my best friends running with me, I wasn't that nervous anymore," Gabriella said.

WXYZ

The program paired the sisters together, creating a supportive environment where they could encourage each other through challenges.

"It was really nice because she helped me run the 5K," Selena said. "She encouraged me when I didn't feel like running anymore."

WXYZ

"The best part is that we got to experience it with a group," Gabriella said.

Coach Amanda Wolski designed the program to go beyond just running, incorporating journaling and life discussions that connect to the sport.

"We do journaling. We talk about things in their lives that are not just running and then we tie that to running. It's about being kind to each other and themselves. It's growing those relationships that they really need at this age," Wolski said.

WXYZ

Dr. Hebah Hefzy, a neurologist and Zaman Detroit Run Team ambassador, explained the science behind challenging oneself.

"There's actually a part of the brain that gets bigger when you do hard things. It's called the anterior mid-cingulate cortex. And I think when they understood that by challenging themselves and then overcoming those challenges, that they become stronger at future challenges," Hefzy said.

WXYZ

The program aligns with Zaman's mission of creating inclusive spaces within the community.

"It's so important to break those stereotypes. Just know that any person can fit in that space, regardless of how they look, where they grew up, what their socioeconomic status is. And I really think it's important for the girls to learn that from now, and I think they have," Hefzy said.

Zaman founder Najah Bazzy emphasized the importance of building confident young women in the community.

"We want confident girls in our community," Bazzy said.

WXYZ

The nonprofit's broader mission extends beyond running programs, serving as a source of hope for the community.

"Zaman gives me hope. And I always say hope is something intrinsic. Every one of us understands hope, but Zeman is my hope place. It's a place that I feel together, we can move forward in this world," Bazzy said.

WXYZ

The program's success has already generated interest from boys in the community, with plans for expansion in the works.

"The boys have been asking where is the Let's Move boys program? When are we having a boys program? So wheels are already spinning about next year," Wolski said.

For Gabriella, the program taught valuable lessons about perseverance.

"I think if you have your mind set to something, you could do it. As long as you push yourself and you keep trying," Gabriella said.

WXYZ

The bond between the sisters has only grown stronger through their shared experience.

When asked if she would continue running with her sister, Selena's answer was simple: "Yes. Forever."

WXYZ

The Let's Move! Girls Running Program is set to become an annual offering, providing ongoing opportunities for young girls to build confidence and community connections through running.

To learn more about the program, head to runwalkpicnic.org.

To learn more about the Zaman Detroit Run Team, head to teamzaman.org.

————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

