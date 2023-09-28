Hundreds of students given free winter coats in Operation School Bell

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday, dozens of volunteers filled the school gym at Albert Einstein Elementary School in Oak Park for the kickoff of the Operation School Bell event.

The event is put on by the Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan. Each year, volunteers travel to six schools to set up a "shopping experience" for more than 3,000 students in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

Students are paired up with a volunteer who helps them to select a winter coat, two shirts, a book and a hygiene kit. All of the items are completely free of charge.

"I’ve had little kids tell me 'Oh, my gosh. This is my first toothbrush.' I mean that brings tears to your eyes. 'This is my first winter jacket.' Michigan's not a warm place. Being able to give back like that is so meaningful," said Dr. Jeffrey Miller, who has been volunteering at Operation School Bell for more than a decade.

Miller says each year, he closes his office so he and his staff can be a part of the events.

"Being able to help younger kids that are in need of those extra clothes and things like that, especially as winter is approaching, I think that’s why we look forward to it," volunteer Caitlyn Ryan said.

The nonprofit says they choose schools with higher percentages of low-income families, ensuring the supplies get to students who need them most.

"Throughout the year, we have fundraisers and generous donors and grants, and we purchase all new clothing, store them in a warehouse that we lease and then each year, we distribute them to two schools in each of the tri-county areas," said Denise Kaminske, who is the president of the Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan.

Kaminske says the nonprofit garners a good portion of their philanthropy dollars at their store ReSale Connection. She says 100% of the proceeds from the store help support Operation School Bell and eight other signature programs like the assembling of assault survivor kits, scholarships and more. The store is open year-round.

Kaminske says they also host an annual Mistletoe Marketplace fundraiser, which includes a silent auction.

"It’s just a really warm feeling. It’s great to give back. A lot of us have retired, so we have the time," Kaminske said.

Volunteers say this not only about making sure kids have the proper clothing for the cold months but also to give them the confidence to put their best foot forward.

"It really makes a difference in the learning process. When they feel good, they have some self-esteem that helps with learning," Kaminske said.

Volunteers with the nonprofit will now be traveling to five more schools across metro Detroit to host Operation School Bell events. The Assistance League says they are always looking for more volunteers, donations and patrons of their store. For more information on how to get involved, visit their website or call 248-656-0414.