Incoming kindergarten students take part in 'signing day' ahead of school year

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A group of 5-year-old students is taking the internet by storm.

During an open house for the upcoming school year, the class of 2036 at Monroe Road Elementary School got the chance to participate in a mock signing day like high school athletes on their way to college.

"It was a big deal and it was amazing. I didn’t know what to expect," said Tiffany Smith who has an incoming kindergarten student.

The kindergarten signing day included contracts that children signed with their hand prints and paint. By signing the document, the students were promising to come into school every day with a smile, a good night's rest, and a great attitude.

MONROE ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



The school says more than 50 students were a part of the May 2nd signing day.

"It’s a good confidence booster. Right away we went home and hung it up and he looks at it," said Smith. "I think it’s a good little reminder for him to look at over the next couple of months until he officially starts."

MONROE ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



Monroe Road Elementary School Principal Alex Chapman says he originally got the idea from social media.

"We celebrate high school athletes going to college. We make a big deal at every high school. We do it here at Bedford High School where the college coach comes in and the athletic director and the principals and the families and they take this big photo and I thought why not do that to our kindergartners," said Chapman.

Chapman says the activity allows kids and families to connect to their school building and educators. He says it also helps to build confidence which can help kids succeed academically.

MONROE ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



"I thought it was going to make the kids feel really special and that’s the most important part," said Chapman. "I want them to know that they’re safe that they’re loved and that this is their school."

Chapman says he hopes to do this for students in the years to come.