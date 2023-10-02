Life Remodeled launches new 6-day effort to clean up Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a major effort by the Detroit-based non-profit “Life Remodeled” to restore beauty in communities across Detroit.

Thousands of volunteers who are committed to achieving their goal, have taken the next step by launching a 6 day campaign. We met them outside the former Cooley High School, boarding busses to start the project.

Organizers say they are also partnering with church groups and businesses to cut grass, remove weeds, and bag up trash left by those dumping illegally.

Volunteer Lezlie Robinson has been a part of this initiative for years and says it goes a long way towards building relationships.

“I grew up in Detroit. I’m a native Detroiter on Dexter and Plymouth. I love giving back to my community.” says Lezlie. The CEO of Life Remodeled is also among those rolling up their sleeves. “We’ll be cutting down overgrown brush and weeds. Getting rid of illegal dumping on vacant properties. We’re also going to mow lawns of veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.” says Chris Lambert.

The work is being done in a 2 square mile area south of Puritan, east of Greenfield, west of Wyoming, and North of Grand River by 5,000 volunteers.

“I feel like it’s a good cause because there’s not too many people out here doing stuff like that. Especially, volunteering.” says one neighbor.

The city’s Denby neighborhood is also a focus of the restorative work. Companies such as GM, Plante Moran, and Amazon are also taking part by giving support.

“We have the right people in the right seats. Putting sweat equity in this community for decades is, and to be part of their future means a whole lot,” says Lambert.

Since 2014, 80,000 volunteers have tackled more than 2,000 city blocks. Schools that have been repurposed have also become centers for workforce development and youth programs.

“Everybody gets involved to cleanup blight in the neighborhood that needs the most attention. We have vacant buildings and structures. They need attention as well.” says Lezlie.

For more information on how you can get involved,just go to the website.