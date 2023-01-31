Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time.

He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose.

"So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some are not so good," Billard explained to a customer.

He and his team restore and sell those tools with some of the profits earmarked for veteran causes. His store is located at Tanger Outlets in Howell. He said he also sells online.

"What we'd like to do is every quarter make a substantial impact in the local community right here in Michigan to somebody, to a veteran or an organization that really needs it," he told 7 Action News.

This quarter, Billard said the plan is to purchase a service dog for a veteran. So far, he said about $4,000 have been raised.

He said employing former service members is another goal.

The store is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and every item has a story behind it.

"This work bench is over a hundred years old, handmade by the guy who was applying to get a job as a carpenter," Billard explained.

"This is probably about an 80-year-old handsaw. So, the fact that this otherwise might end up in a landfill or something else, we're putting back into the hands of people that'll use it."

Billard said this endeavor all "started a year ago in my two-car garage."

Stewart Vinalstine, who visited the store Tuesday said, "Great idea. I love it. I just haven't found something I can't do without yet."

Marcus and Irene Shelley stopped by from Charlotte.

"The whole concept of recycling, repairing, putting this back into use, I think is something we've let go with our planned obsolescence. So, I certainly support an effort to make that something that's viable for people," Irene Shelley said.

Billard explained, "This is our way to get out in front and put this out from the community and let them participate in a way that they may not otherwise be able to."

He said people can drop off their donated items or if those items need to be picked up, he has a trailer, which he said he plans to get wrapped with signage. Billard is also hoping for a corporate sponsor and said their logo would also be placed on the side of the trailer.