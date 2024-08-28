Make-A-Wish Michigan celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After 40 years of fulfilling lifelong wishes for children with critical, long-term illnesses, Make-A-Wish Michigan is reflecting on the last four decades and looking ahead to their next few years.

“It’s still summertime and back-to-school time and, you know, we’re trying to make things normal for these kids who may not feel well, who are not at home, who are not playing sports," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, chief operating officer at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Ewald says it helps to bring some normalcy back to these children's lives and distracts them from treatments and hospital beds.

“It’s gotten worse in the last couple months,” Chelsea's mom Moriah Williams said.

Eleven-year-old Bailey and her mom say it was a celebration of a big step in her healing journey.

“I was like well after, it could be a little celebration for me," Bailey said.

“Yep. Celebrating getting her tube out,” Bailey's mom Afton Denninger added.

Michael Hull, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Michigan, says their goal is to make sure every kid with a critical illness in the state has their wish fulfilled.

“We help kids with critical illnesses, but we need to know that the kids are there for us to help and so we want to grant even more wishes than we ever have in our history,” Hull said.

To donate or to find out if your child qualifies, visit Make-A-Wish's website.

