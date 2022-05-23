Marine reflects on service, honor of being detachment's first female commandant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After completing some college work, Robin Johnson left college but wanted to go back. So she decided to join the Marines to help pay for college.

"I did cry the first 30 days of boot camp, but I'm thankful to have served," Johnson told 7 Action News. "I wouldn't change anything." And that's because of the people she's met and the things she learned from being a Marine.

"The Marine Corps used to have a slogan, 'The Change is Forever,' and I would totally agree with that. I grew mentally, spiritually, emotionally, physically. And I'm still learning from all of those things."

Johnson, who graduated from Regina High School, joined the Marines in 1999 and served active duty until 2003.

She now belongs to the Marine Corps League Montford Point Detachment 158 in Detroit, and Johnson had the privilege to serve as their first female commandant.

"As long as my Marines thought that I could do the job, I'm just like, alright, let's go."

Click on the video to hear more of Marine Robin Johnson's story.

