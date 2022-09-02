Mom of two opens home to those struggling during power outage

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Power outages have made life difficult for many around metro Detroit. However, that has not stopped some people from giving what they can to help others out.

Ashley Roche lives Downriver in the community of Willow in Huron Township. She said she’s been without power before and couldn’t just stand by while people around here were hurting.

She decided to open her home to anyone who might need a helping hand.

Roche is a mom of two young kids with a LOT on her plate. Yet, that didn’t stop her from trying to give what she could.

Roche put a post on Facebook saying her home was open to people downriver with children or toddlers in tow.

She explained she lives in a close-knit community and has received lots of help herself from others.

“The camaraderie and support. I want to give that back. It’s a cycle, you know, if everybody keeps giving, there’s more of it out there. And then everybody has what they need. And that’s important to me,” explained Roche.

The post spread fast with over a thousand people liking it and hundreds commenting.

“There was a time when I didn’t have anybody I could call for help. And asking for help is hard. So I just offer it because I think that makes it a little bit easier for people to take you up on it,” Roche said.

Some people have taken her up on her offer, but not as many as she thought.

“The traction versus the turnout was a big surprise. But also just that people are surprised by, I don’t know, a community offer. It’s almost kind of sad,” admitted Roche.

She recalled what it’s like to not have power.

“There’s so many different things you worry about like my food is going bad and my kids are getting hot. I can’t cook,” said Roche.

The act of kindness doesn’t feel extraordinary to her.

“This doesn’t feel like a big deal or a surprise to me. Like, this is just what I hope somebody would do for me if I was in that situation,” Roche said.

Roche understands people are still without power.

“I mean my door’s open. And we’re here. All the chaos and all of the fun,” laughed Roche.

