Moms on the front lines of battling blazes with the Detroit Fire Department urging others to join DFD

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cartier Herbert was a lifeguard for the City of Detroit when she filled out an application for the Detroit Fire Department.

"It wasn't something that I thought about and once I applied, I loved it so much, I fell into it," said Herbert, now a lieutenant with DFD.

She's one of a number of firefighters who are also mothers and role models for young people, especially girls who see them in the community.

Herbert is a mother of three. And Detroit Firefighter Jacqueline Lam is a mother of two. Both are married to men who are also first responders.

"I did not know that I wanted to be a firefighter until I worked on the ambulance and I got to see female firefighters. That's when I realized that was an option for me," said Lam, who has a two-month-old son.

"I do 24 hours at the fire station and then I get to go home and be a present mom," said Lam. "I get to be present for all the dirty diapers and I get to be there for the crying nights and be there for mornings and afternoons, too.

Both women said, as mothers, they appreciate the schedule that comes with being a firefighter.

"The best part about the fire department is the schedule. We work two days a week and we have the other five days to be with our children," said Lt. Herbert.

And as Mother's Day approaches, the Detroit Fire Department is hoping other women will look to join their ranks.

"You just need to be 18 and have a driver's license and a high school diploma," said Lt. Herbert. "You can absolutely do it. It's more mental. The physical will come. They're going to get you ready for the physical."

Click here for more information about joining DFD. The application window is open until May 31.

