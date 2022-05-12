Moms showing up empty-handed at hospitals get help from local sorority

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For many becoming a mom can be stressful, and becoming a mom with little to no support or resources can be extra trying.

“We know a lot of our families are doing the best they can,” says Patti Dodge a nurse at Detroit Medical Center Hutzel Women’s hospital.

Dodge has worked at DMC for 47 years and she says once or twice a day a woman will give birth and not have the appropriate equipment to care for the child.

“We have a lot of premature babies so the mothers have not even had time to get their supplies and all of a sudden their the mother of a very sick baby," says Dodge.

Other moms simply don’t have the finances, and the hospital is left scrambling.

“We’ve had nurses take money out of their own pockets to buy a car seat,” says Dodge.

“What can we do?” says Katreina L. Camp who learned about the need about a year ago.

Camp is the President of the Detroit alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, a historically black sorority whose mission is to support the community.

“We are excited today to have opened up the Mother's room at the Detroit Medical Center,” says Camp.

The mother’s room is an area, members of Delta Sigma Theta have stocked with diapers, bottles, car seats, strollers and more. Now, when a mom is in need, a nurse has essential to give them free of charge.

“It’s wonderful, it’s just wonderful most of these moms jump up, give us a big hug. It’s such a relief that they all of a sudden can meet their babies' needs,” says Dodge.

For Camp, the mother’s room is personal.

“I would be one of those mothers benefiting from the mothers' room,” says Camp, who became a mom at 15-years-old.

Camp says if it wasn't for her family she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish her goals and she knows not everyone has support.

“But we want them to know that the delta’s of the Detroit alumnae chapter is their extended family," says Camp.

In the last year, the Delta’s have donated 16-thousand dollars in supplies to the Mother’s room. In addition to raising more funds in the years to come they plan on starting a parenting and mentorship class to better help families.

“If we do not help each other, then who will?” says Camp.

If you would like to partner with the Detroit Deltas in this initiative, click here.

