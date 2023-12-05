Non-profit, volunteers deliver 4,200 new gloves, mittens to Pontiac students

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, thousands of students in Pontiac received the gift of warmth. The non-profit, Mittens for Detroit, delivered brand-new mittens and gloves with the help of volunteers from local businesses.

Volunteers passed out 4,200 pairs of gloves and mittens for students at 10 schools.

With faces full of anticipation, students at Frost Elementary’s Peace Academy filed into the gym to become better equipped to beat the frost.

Each picked their own pair of mittens or gloves.

Wendy Shepherd, executive director of Mittens for Detroit, said the non-profit has handed out brand new pairs of mittens and gloves to various organizations for people in need since 2010. That's thanks to donors and volunteers from local businesses.

“We do everything at Mittens for Detroit with dignity, love, and respect," she told 7 Action News.

This is the third year for Mittens for Detroit in Pontiac.

“One of the reasons we like to do events at schools like this is because these kids, their hands have very little defenses against the cold and when they have cold hands coming to school, they can’t pick up pencils, they can’t draw, and they can’t even play outside," Shepherd explained.

"And as we all know playing is essential for healthy human development," she added.

An item so small, that many people take it for granted, allows the students to keep warm, be comfortable and they’re able to function properly and focus on the task at hand.

Kelley Williams, Pontiac schools superintendent, described the non-profit’s partnership as a game-changer and said the students' excitement is enough motivation to keep this initiative going.

“That’s what puts a smile on all of the adult faces -- the kids' reactions as they come in and receive their mittens and they’re doing the happy dance and clapping with their mittens and telling us the colors, it shows that they appreciate it as well," Williams explained.

Shepherd said, “I always cry because it’s so touching to see how something so small really matters so much.”

She said about 30,000 donated or purchased gloves and mittens come to Mittens for Detroit every year, but the need is about 45,000. So, if you’d like to donate, you can find a link for Mittens for Detroit here.