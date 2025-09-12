Nonprofit helps Shelby Township police add third K-9 to their force

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit purchased a new police dog for the Shelby Township Police Department, marking the first time the organization has been able to fund an entire K-9 addition.

Szajna-Carr For the Paws received a $20,000 grant from the Four County Community Foundation to purchase CJ, a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois, for the department.

"In our infancy of this non-profit, we never fathomed to purchase a dog," said Evette Szajna, co-founder of Szajna-Carr For the Paws.

The grant covered the $10,000 cost of purchasing CJ, $5,000 for training, and $1,300 for a bulletproof vest. The remaining funds were donated to police departments in Oakland, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties.

Officer Justin Goebel, who will be CJ's handler, gave him a special name.

"I named him in honor of a friend of mine who I lost in the line of duty — Collin James Rose," Goebel said.

Sgt. Rose was a K-9 handler at Wayne State University who was shot and killed at age 26. Goebel wanted to keep his memory alive through his new partner.

"For the Paws has been absolutely amazing. I can't say enough about Evette and Mark. They are legitimately some of the nicest people I have ever met in my entire life," Goebel said. "I don't know if CJ would have come to be without their donation."

CJ is replacing Goebel's former K-9 partner, Niko, who was forced to retire due to a leg injury. Goebel will be putting CJ through the K-9 Academy in October, where he'll be certified in narcotics and tracking.

The community will have a chance to meet CJ at the department's open house on Saturday.

"We've been looking forward to this, yes. It's been a work in progress."

So far, the non-profit has raised $17,000 to buy supplies and equipment for police K-9 units around the state, helping 50 police dogs across 26 departments. Their work continues as they're currently raising approximately $15,000 to purchase a police dog for Dearborn Heights and are halfway to their goal.

