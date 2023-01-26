Novi Community School District helps disabled students enter the workforce

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi Community School District goes above and beyond to help students with disabilities. Adults students, ages 18-26 can participate in a special program to get them ready for the workforce. The program is called the Novi Adult Transition Center or NATC. Susan Rossilli is the school district’s executive chef.

“The NATC is the adult learning program. And Matt and Hunter are two students who come over here three days a week and they help us out here in the kitchen,” explained Rossilli. “They help with the dishes, they serve on the line, talk to the kids, do a great job.”

Hunter Goodman is one of the students in the program.

“I think I’ve been a part of something great, a good opportunity I never had. So, I just have to wait and see where it goes next,” he said.

Goodman explained he has already come a long way.

“I don’t think I had enough confidence to maybe talk to other students while I work sometimes,” he said.

Matt Heslop is another student learning how to hold down a steady job. He detailed some of the foods he helps prepare.

“Mozzarella sticks, real chicken, spicy chicken,” explained Heslop.

He started his training at the NOVI public library cafe, serving customers coffee, before transitioning to the cafeteria. He has not forgotten what he learned as a barista.

“Welcome to the Novi public cafe. My name is Matt Heslop. What can I get for you?” said Heslop.

Kimberly Sinclair is the director of food service and nutrition. She works with Chartwells, the company that partners with the school district to train and employ the students.

Sinclair understands what each student brings to the table.

“Hunter is great with customers. Matt is really great with like logical thinking,” explained Sinclair.

She says her whole team has learned to adapt.

“Sometimes we protect people and that’s not giving them the skill they need to be successful. They want to have a job outside of us protecting,” said Sinclair.

Shailee Patel, the director of special education in NOVI, is proud of the school district for working to enable all students to be functioning members of the community.

“Our two students here, they have functionally got employment. And that’s the outcomes we want to have for these students,” said Patel.

