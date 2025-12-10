Oakland Family Services spreads holiday cheer through Gifts of Hope program

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac-based nonprofit is help families in need celebrate the holidays.

On Tuesday, Oakland Family Services, an organization dedicated to helping families through adoption, foster care, parenting and child development programs, hosted their annual Gifts of Hope program, where businesses and community members buy holiday gifts for families who need it most.

"So this year, we have about 335 families, which is going to translate to 750 children getting gifts. We have 195 donors and then 70 or 80 volunteers that help make this happen," said Jaimie Clayton, the nonprofit's CEO and president.

Clayton says they reach out to families in October and have them create a wish list before matching them with generous donors.

"It's fun to be able to do this type of things. I try to give (each child) some basics: bedding, sheets, towels, cute clothing, usually a holiday outfit," volunteer and donor Amy Smith said.

Angel Lopez, a mother of three from White Lake, says this holiday tradition helped her tremendously, especially after her daughter was born.

"They provided a lot of things for me to take care of her. It was blessing," Lopez said. "I wouldn't have been able to provide a Christmas for my children if I wasn't involved in this program."

Last year, thousands of gifts were donated, including clothing, winter coats, bedding, cleaning supplies, toiletries, toys, games, bicycles, dolls, books, electronics and more.

"Part of the beauty of this is it's up to a family to decide how they do this. They can present these gifts to their kids from themselves," Clayton said. "This is about how we can help families feel proud and not feel ashamed that they need help and yet still provide an amazing holiday season."

Donors who came by say they enjoy being part of tradition that's all about giving back.

"My wife is actually the one that started doing this. We've been doing this the last four, five years. It's a great, great thing. Great organization, and we love helping," said John Dannunzio of Birmingham.

Families will be able to pick up their gifts Wednesday through Friday this week at the Oakland Family Services located in Pontiac.

