Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer

MILAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's the end of the line for a third-generation, family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer.

It's a husband-wife team that owns Wasem Fruit Farms. The husband, Bruce Upston, spoke with 7 Action News in an interview.

“The main thing that I think about is the people that patronize us," Upston said.

He expressed gratitude for his customers at Wasem Fruit Farms which is a community staple. He said his wife Jan's grandparents started the orchard.

Upston said there are 110 acres of fruit — including apples, tart cherries, plums, pears, and pumpkins. The farm caters to retail customers who also flock the cider and donuts this time of year.

“We have had exceptionally good sales this year," he said.

Upston is 77-years-old and as he’s gotten older, he said it’s become increasingly difficult managing an orchard as busy as his.

“In February, I was diagnosed with cancer and while the long-term prognosis isn’t good, I’ve done fairly well and I keep going. Maybe it’s because I’m driven to go. I’m used to going and I could be a lot worse," he explained.

Upston is maintaining perspective as he battles pancreatic cancer. He said it’s the people -- the customers -- and their appreciation that keeps him going at the farm.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, there are 775 family-owned apple orchards in Michigan. Aside from the difficulty of hiring temporary workers, the Upstons say this is the end of the line for their family owning and operating Wasem fruit farms.

Their son and daughter live out west. To make sure the farm ends up in good hands, Upston said over the years he’s put out feelers to gauge interest.

He said he’s finally found a likely buyer who’s now working at the farm.

“We have so many people say, ‘We’re just glad you’re here,' and that’s probably been the main emphasis for me to push and try to have it continue," Upston said.