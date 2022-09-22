Perdue Chicken donates 10,000 pounds of food to Detroit youth center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a major act of giving, lifting spirits and showing care in children who are our future.

On Detroit’s east side, a food company is investing in kids to ensure no one goes hungry at a youth center serving nearly 100 kids a day.

For families whose children attend SAY Detroit Play Center on the east side, it’s essential that they provide nutritious meals for kids. It’s part of the reason they are so grateful for a 10,000-pound donation from Perdue Chicken.

“There’s a lot of ego associated with hunger. Some come to work and go hungry because they don’t want to say anything and be treated without dignity,” parent Jerome Record said.

He’s faced tough times before and says he’s experienced having to rely on the kindness of others.

“Any place that provides resources to our community, but also does it with dignity is difficult,” said Jerome, whose children attend the center, which offers tutoring, mentoring, sports and other opportunities for children to engage in activities.

“When they come to our after-school program, they get a meal, sometimes they get a lunch at school. But then at the center, they get something to learn. If the brain is functioning, it helps them learn better,” Director Herb Hayden said.

Hayden told 7 Action News a check for $10,000 was also delivered along with the chicken for meals.

“Lot of families, particularly in our area, are hard hit. This goes a long way,” Jerome said.

We’ve learned Gleaners Community Food Bank, a respected organization in metro Detroit, is also involved to help provide some of the food to those in need.