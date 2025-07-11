SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit man is turning his passion for photography into a thriving small business, showcasing his artwork across the region despite living with mental health challenges.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Photographer with mental health challenges finds purpose through art

Ken Rosenthal, who has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, has found purpose through photography and the support of a local organization dedicated to helping those with mental health conditions.

"I'm diagnosed schizoaffective. Sometimes, with meds I'm stable, but I used to hear voices and I still do a little bit," Rosenthal said.

Rather than letting his condition limit him, Rosenthal has embraced photography as both an artistic outlet and a business opportunity.

FULL INTERVIEW: Kenneth Rosenthal talks about his photography

"I take a picture and edit it and enhance the colors, and it makes a beautiful piece of art," Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal is a member of the Clubhouse for the Common Good, a center in Southfield run by Gesher Human Services. The facility offers employment opportunities, educational classes, and culinary experiences for people living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

"You know, being disabled, you have a lot of time on your hands, you're not working, and that's one thing that's great about Clubhouse. If you participate, there may be opportunities for you," Rosenthal said.

The center's Creative Expressions art program became the catalyst for Rosenthal's artistic development.

Photography was something Rosenthal always enjoyed, but the Clubhouse reintroduced him to it and provided the tools to develop his skills.

Craig Nowak, Creative Expressions program manager, explained their approach.

"We partner with organizations out in the community, such as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, Signal Return for print making, and we bring their professionals into our programs," Nowak says.

The program also partners with the College for Creative Studies, where Rosenthal was able to take classes. With support from the Applebaum Family Philanthropy, he transformed his passion into a profession, launching a business called Exposures by Ken.

"A lot of people say art is therapeutic, and it is, but I think the real therapy comes from the purpose," Nowak said.

Staff members say Rosenthal's progress in just a couple of years has been remarkable.

"It's such an inspiration to the clubhouse and the other members at the Creative Expressions program for people that wonder if this is a possibility for them and to see that setting your goals are not outside of your reach," said Rene Dell of Gesher Human Services.

Rosenthal is now selling his work at several art fairs around metro Detroit this summer and expresses gratitude for the support he's received.

"You know, it feels like people are on my side," Rosenthal said.

Art enthusiasts can view Rosenthal's work at the Midtown Art Fair in Detroit this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Ann Arbor Art Fair from Thursday, July 17, to Saturday, July 19.

———————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.