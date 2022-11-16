Seniors at Detroit nursing home make hats & gloves for the homeless

Residents at St. Martha's are giving the gift of warmth as winter sets in.

They made hats and scarves for the homeless, and they turned over bags of their creations to the Detroit Rescue Mission.

It was all inspired by a woman who moved into St. Martha's earlier this year and found a lot of new friends willing to help.

"It's all about encouraging. It's all about lifting one's spirit," Geraldine Robinson said. "That's what it's about to me. That's my goal."

The ladies are also working on shawls to provide comfort in hospice and nursing homes.