Sergeant Santa: Detroit Police deliver gifts to families in need

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James White and his officers put on their Santa hats and delivered presents to families in need.

One of the first stops they made was to Margaret Garland. She lost her daughter, Aundrea Garland, to gun violence in 2014.

The presents DPD brought to Garland’s house were for her grandchildren who live with her.

“We appreciate it, we had a fire in August so this means a lot,” said Garland.

Aundrea Garland was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side.

Her case is still unsolved.

“I’ve been fighting for her since the day this happened, so it’s brought me really close with the Detroit Police Department,” said Garland.

DPD partners with non-profit organizations and other law enforcement agencies to put on the Sergeant Santa program.

“We have been doing this now for five years. Sergeant Santa has become one of my favorite programs,” said Chief White. “It’s the hard work of the chief neighborhood liaison.”

The goal of the program is to spread joy to Detroit families, especially ones impacted by violence.

More than 25 families will receive gifts from DPD throughout the holiday season.

“The relationship that we have with our community is second to none and to have our officers out there delivering Christmas gifts,” said Chief White. “I think it continues to build strong bridges with the community and police department and it also gives people much-needed help.”

As for Garland, this will be the ninth Christmas she spends without her daughter. She hopes someone will come forward with information that will help solve her murder.

“It’s Christmas, maybe they’ll find it in their heart to say what they know,” said Garland.