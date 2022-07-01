She's Got Grit scholarship aims to support high school moms

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a competitive dancer and dedicated drama student, Kristie Wilcox was a vibrant and active student at Brighton High School. But at the end of her junior year, a plot twist happened: She was pregnant.

“I was very nervous how people would treat me and how I would be perceived,” Wilcox said.

So she kept her pregnancy a secret, coming back senior year with a bump. Thankfully, Wilcox says with the support of her family and special accommodations from her school, she was able to get her diploma. It's an accomplishment she acknowledges is rare.

“When I got to community college, I made the realization that that is something that is truly special. It’s not common and I want to be that support person for someone who didn’t have it.”

According to the federal government, only 40% of teen mothers finish high school and fewer than 2% finish college by 30.

Determined to switch that statistic, Wilcox started a nonprofit organization offering scholarships to young moms enrolled in high school.

“For childcare, diapers, feeding supplies just so they can focus on getting their diplomas,” Wilcox said.

The name of her company is She’s Got Grit.

“Because that’s what young parents have. They have this grit to them when you are put in an unexpected, scary situation and you persevere and push through. You come out a much stronger person," Wilcox said.

The 22-year-old mom, who is now entering her senior year at the University of Michigan studying Women’s Health, wants to create a community support system for young moms. Her mission is to erase the stigma of being a teen mom and provide people with resources that will give them a fair shot at success.

“Being a mom changed my life for the better, and that’s not a narrative that is shared a lot," said Wilcox, who says she hopes she is teaching her daughter Kayla that anything is possible.

“I’m happy to show her what grit means,” Wilcox said.

If you would like to apply for a she’s got grit scholarship or partner with the mission, visit shesgotgrit.online.

