South Lyon Fire Department helps kids beat the heat with makeshift splash pad

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The South Lyon Fire Department found a creative way to help kids beat the heat Thursday, using one of their fire trucks to create a makeshift splash pad in a parking lot across from the fire station.

"It's definitely hot today," Kyle Dougherty, a parent at the event, said.

"It's pretty hot, but the water is cooling it down," Alexis Campbell from South Lyon said.

"Last night, (meteorologist Dave) Rexroth was talking about how hot it would be today. It feels like it's over 100 today," Charlie Stamboulian, another parent at the event, said.

When the South Lyon Fire Department arrived at the parking lot, they brought not only one of their trucks but also a splash of excitement for local families.

"Thousands of gallons. We will be using thousands of gallons today," South Lyon Fire Chief Cindy Conrad said.

The tradition of this makeshift splash pad started seven years ago under a former South Lyon fire chief. Now, Chief Conrad is keeping the tradition alive, bringing laughs and smiles to families in the community.

"Parents love it, kids love it. It gives a good opportunity for kids who don't know each other to interact with each other too. It's a great social event for the young kids," Conrad said.

The children at the event certainly agreed with the fire chief.

"It's definitely really cold, but it is definitely cooling me off a lot," Jessica Campbell from South Lyon said.

Parents were joining in on the fun too and taking advantage of this unique opportunity to let their kids unwind while staying safe from the heat.

"I have two boys, (ages) 3 and 6, Noah and Mason. So we brought them out and I decided to join in the fun too if you can't tell. Beat the heat myself a little bit," Dougherty said.

Stamboulian also joined in on the fun to cool off with his daughter, something they both look forward to each year.

"It's a hot one today. We were out pulling weeds in the garden. We lasted like five minutes before I was drenched in sweat, so she loves it here and we come every year," Stamboulian said.

For others like Denise and her grandchildren, it was their first time attending, choosing this community event over going to a pool.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody to come out. It's free. I mean, you can't go wrong with this on a hot, steamy day like today," she said.

