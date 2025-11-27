Springfield Township firefighters distribute 400 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Springfield Township Fire Department continued their four-year tradition of giving back to the community Wednesday, distributing 400 complete Thanksgiving meals to families facing food insecurity during the holiday season.

First responders worked alongside volunteers to hand out turkeys, potatoes, onions, green beans, bread, soup, fruit and dessert to hundreds of families who signed up for the annual turkey drive. The department partnered with Ally Financial and Metro Food Rescue to make the event possible.

"We're feeding people who need food and there's just nothing better," Fire Chief Matt Covey said.

The sign-up sheet for meals filled up quickly this year, taking only a couple of hours, according to Capt. Randy Harless.

"The SNAP program, you know, everyone was worried about how that was going to affect (it). So, we had an inkling that it was going to be something we need to ramp up for," Harless said.

Jesse Brimmer from Holly was among those who received a meal and expressed gratitude for the community support.

"I think that more people need to rally together. I'm grateful that I was able to sign up," Brimmer said.

Another recipient, a single mother of four children, explained the financial relief the program provides.

"We really can't afford to get the dinner because other things are so expensive," she said.

The event also served local organizations working to feed others in their communities. Ken Estell, co-founder of Men for a Better Society, collected meals to distribute at two Detroit locations on Thanksgiving Day.

"One is at Lovely Vibes Bar & Grill and the other Sporteez Bar & Grill, where we're going to be cooking for anybody. Unhoused, elderly, veterans, anybody that's in need," Estell said.

The turkey drive took on special meaning this year, coming just one month after the department lost Lt. Jonathan Miner, a 30-year veteran, in a tragic incident. Covey said the team continues to honor Miner's memory through their service.

"His smile is never going to be forgotten. So every day, we put a smile on our face and go to work and do a great job and honor him," Covey said.

The department plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Miner's family, as his daughter and wife will be cooking a Thanksgiving meal for the crew.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.