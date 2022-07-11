ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It was like a trip of a lifetime, like a dream come true," said Malia Ellis, who recently traveled to Naples, Florida, thanks to The Rainbow Connection.

Malia was born with an extraordinarily rare disease that has so far forced her to endure nine surgeries.

"The Rainbow Connection came around at a time when life was really, really low for Malia. She'd been having surgeries every year since she was 12," Brenda Ellis said as she sat next to her daughter, who is now 20.

A friend put the family in touch with The Rainbow Connection, a non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children who have life-threatening illnesses.

"She came to us when she was 18. She was still struggling with some health issues, so she couldn't travel right at that moment," said Ingrid Todt, the executive director for The Rainbow Connection. "And then the pandemic happened. So most recently, when Malia was able to travel to Florida, she went to Naples and she stayed in a phenomenal home."

And Malia's wish was so much more than the trip. She said she's grateful that her relationship with The Rainbow Connection has allowed her to share her story at speaking engagements and on her website Malia's Movement where she talks about her journey, acceptance as well as her passion, fashion.

The Rainbow Connection recently granted wish no. 4,000 to 6-year-old Keydenn.

The Lansing boy was born with chronic kidney disease and was placed on a kidney transplant list at 4 years old.

In 2021, Keydenn received a life-saving kidney from his mother. He's now looking forward to starting the first grade.

To fulfill his wish, in June, The Rainbow Connection sent Keydenn and his family to Orlando to visit Disney World and Give Kids the World Village, a resort that is also tailored to seeing dreams come true for so many children.

"He's so excited to share with us everything that happened on his wish trip when he attends our Dobson open golf outing coming up next week," Todt told 7 Action News.

Tickets are still available for the event's cocktails and dinner on Monday, June 18 at the Great Oaks Country Club, and it's one of The Rainbow Connection's biggest annual fundraising events.

The organization was started by the late L. Brooks Patterson in 1985 after a friend lost her husband and two children in a plane crash.

Patterson wanted to show his support and started the Dobson Golf Outing. It later turned into an event that would support children with life-threatening illnesses from across Michigan.

Todt said The Rainbow Connection takes care of all the expenses and planning for the child's wish.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep it going forever," she added.

Malia's mother said their trip to Naples exceeded their expectations.

"The way they treated us. It was just absolutely beautiful," said Brenda. "Malia is truly an amazing daughter, but also amazing person because as a child the things she went through, no adult could do that."

