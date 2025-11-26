Three children find forever homes during Washtenaw County Adoption Day celebration

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three children found their forever homes during Washtenaw County Trial Court's Adoption Day celebration, marking a heartwarming conclusion to National Adoption Month.

The courthouse opened its doors to media for the first time since 2019, allowing cameras to capture the emotional moments as families finalized their adoptions.

Sam Collingsworth officially adopted his wife's daughter Airi, describing the feeling as overwhelming joy.

"I'm finally adopting my wife's daughter Airi, my daughter," Collingsworth said.

For Jessica and Layne Hurd, the day represented the end of a 13-year journey. The couple brought Miles home just two days after he was born in June and couldn't imagine life without him.

"We are very excited. It feels like Christmas morning," Jessica Hurd said. "It's a testimony of Jesus and God like that's our biggest thing. Like it's his story to tell, it's not ours and when he does, we hope it points to him (Jesus)."

Despite the long wait, the Hurds said every moment was worth it.

"Bringing him home within the first two days, you forget about those 13 years of waiting. It's like if somebody told me would you do it all over again, I'd be like yeah. It's a hard 13 years, but this guy's worth it. He's totally worth it," Hurd said.

Judge Arianne Slay, who presided over the adoptions, emphasized the significance of the legal proceedings.

"The legal step where it is final and permanent and we are solidifying these relationships legally," Slay said.

According to state data from last year, more than 10,000 children are in foster care in Michigan alone, with more than 100,000 nationwide.

Slay decided to allow media coverage to raise awareness about adoption and foster care opportunities.

"This is just an amazing opportunity to bring awareness to fostering and adoption as a possibility to just grow all the love in your home," Slay said.

The judge hopes the public celebration will inspire others to consider adoption.

"I think it's time for us to get back to making sure that our families are strong and that no child is left feeling alone or not feeling secure and having the love of a family. This is an opportunity to do that," Slay said.

