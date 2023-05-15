Tuskegee Airmen museum, grant preparing Detroit students for aviation careers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit students are learning a lot about what it takes to become a pilot, along with with how to pursue other aviation careers, thanks to a $500,000 federal grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

On a tour Monday of Coleman A. Young International Airport, formerly known as Detroit City Airport, students like Lauren Billingsley talked about taking steps to train in the field.

“I want to be a commercial pilot for Delta. It’s my main goal, being up in the air. Feeling free is really exciting,” she told 7 Action News.

The program is a year-round effort in partnership with the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Museum in Detroit. Students will also be able to obtain licenses and certifications.

“It allows someone like me who came from humble beginnings to have a dream to focus on, to stay focused and stay committed with community support around me, to encourage me along the way,” said Laurence Wildgoose, an assistant administrator with the FAA.

A leader in the initiative is Brian Smith, the CEO of the Museum.

“Preserving that history and working it into the future, is a privilege and responsibility I have," Smith said.

Detroit is the only site in Michigan to get this type of grant. Both White House and FAA representatives say this investment will be a game changer for young people.