Veterans receive free haircuts and encouragement at Warren 'Cuts for a Cause' event

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Detroit-area veterans received free haircuts and beard trims Wednesday at a special "Cuts for a Cause" event in Warren, complete with a surprise visit from basketball Hall of Famer Chris Webber.

The event took place at a Warren United Auto Workers location, where Wahl's mobile barbershop provided the services through local volunteer barbers. Metro Detroit barber Enoc Taveras was among several participating in the charitable initiative.

"They say always enjoy your youth — that's something sticking to me a lot," Taveras said.

Rather than receiving traditional tips, Taveras found himself getting life advice and hearing stories from veterans who have traveled the world.

"Yeah, it's amazing. Just hearing the stories, the countries they've been," Taveras said.

Justin Patricoff, a Wahl tour manager, explained the company's mission behind the mobile barbershop.

"We're trying to spread good will and good grooming," Patricoff said. "A lot of smiles out here today. The guys are looking refreshed."

The event featured an unexpected guest when basketball legend Webber stopped by to chat with veterans receiving services.

"These guys have made tremendous sacrifices and are wonderful personalities, so it's good to see them get out that chair with a little pep in their step, a little swag," Webber said.

Webber praised the volunteer barbers for their generosity.

"They're taking time away from work and from their income, volunteering to do this," Webber said.

Veteran James Henson, who served with Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne for three years, was among those receiving a fresh cut. Currently searching for employment with veteran affairs in Detroit, Henson appreciated the community support.

"They ran us to death. Physical training all the time, because we're one of the first to go," Henson said about his military service. "I'm just thankful, just thankful. It feels good to be around other veterans," Henson said.

The impact extends beyond just grooming services. For every free haircut or beard trim provided, Wahl is donating $100 to support southeastern Michigan veterans.

Webber emphasized the importance of connecting with veterans beyond just showing gratitude.

"I think it's very important not only to show gratitude but also talk to them about their time. Many of these veterans just wanted me to know how many guys were in their platoon, how many guys came home safe," Webber said.

