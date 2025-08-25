Vietnam veteran receives 500 birthday cards and counting for milestone 80th birthday

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Vietnam veteran from Lincoln Park has received an overwhelming response after his family asked the community to send him birthday cards for his 80th birthday.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Vietnam veteran receives hundreds of cards for 80th birthday

Robert Carson, who turned 80 today, has received around 500 cards from people across Michigan and beyond. The Lincoln Park mayor also honored him by declaring August 25, 2025, as Robert Carson Day.

"Oh man, we got a ton of them," Carson said.

WXYZ-TV

His ex-wife and caregiver, Paulette DeBaldo-Carson, initiated the birthday card campaign on Facebook earlier this month.

"I expected 80 cards. That's what I expected," DeBaldo-Carson said.

WXYZ-TV

The response far exceeded expectations, with cards arriving from all over Michigan and from as far away as Florida. Many cards came from veterans, family members of veterans, and those who've lost loved ones who served.

Lincoln Park Mayor Maureen Tobin presented Carson with a proclamation declaring his birthday as Robert Carson Day in the city.

"Honoring him and his service and what he's done for this country means a lot to me, and I'm just very happy to come out and do this for him," Tobin said.

WXYZ-TV

The birthday celebration has also connected Carson with important resources. Rose Walsh, who runs the non-profit Downriver for Veterans in Wyandotte, visited Carson to inform him about benefits available to veterans.

"We help veterans get their benefits, which is what we're going to be doing with this gentleman back here," Walsh said. "Veterans don't seem to understand that if you have boots on the ground, which means you were in a war zone, there's benefits out there for you."

WXYZ-TV

The Lincoln Park Police Department also participated in the celebration, driving by Carson's home with lights and sirens before delivering a card and gifts.

The birthday cards continue to arrive daily, bringing birthday wishes and long-overdue thanks for his service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.