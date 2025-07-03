Warren family receives free roof from local company after multiple nominations

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is getting much-needed relief after a local roofing company surprised them with a completely free roof replacement.

Katie, who works at a nearby school in Warren, received the surprise of her life when L&S Home Improvements selected her as the recipient of their annual free roof giveaway.

"I couldn't believe it honestly," Katie said.

The generous gift came at a critical time for the Warren resident, who had been dealing with multiple home emergencies.

"We had a basement backup and then like three days later, the roof leaked so that's already, I don't know, $15,000 in repairs that just all came at once," Katie said.

The leaking roof had caused water to seep through the ceiling in her son's room, creating an urgent situation that Katie couldn't afford to fix.

Kathryn Castiglione, director of operations at L&S Home Improvements, said Katie received an unprecedented number of nominations for the company's annual free roof program.

"We've never had a nominee have so many nominations. In fact, she had eight different people reach out to us saying how deserving she is of this free roof," Castiglione said.

Friends and family describe Katie as someone who would "give you the shirt off her back," making her the perfect recipient for this act of kindness.

"When we came and told her that we were going to do the free roof for her, we just could see the weight lifted off her shoulders," Castiglione said.

This marks the third consecutive year that L&S Home Improvements has provided free roofing services to a deserving community member. ABC Supply donated all the materials for the project.

For those interested in nominating someone for next year's free roof giveaway, information is available on www.RoofItToday.com.

