Woman's road to better health leads to helping others with free food pantry for diabetics

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Coming up on Feb. 18, Lisa Brownlee will be doing the same thing she's done the third Saturday of every month for over a year now. She'll be helping pass out free groceries in the Free Diabetic Food Pantry she started at Spirit of Grace Church in West Bloomfield, where she's also a member.

Brownlee came up with the idea of a food pantry for diabetics after being diagnosed herself in late 2020.

"It was a little shocking," she said about hearing the diagnosis.

That's when Brownlee said she started educating herself on how to take control of the disease.

"I had to cut a lot of things out of my diet and totally change my diet around," she told 7 Action News.

The pantry relies on donations of food and money to make the pantry available to anyone who is diabetic. Caregivers and those with relatives who are diabetic are also welcome.

Sprout Fresh Food Store in Pontiac also contributes to making the free food pantry possible.

Brownlee said they are in need of meat donations now that they have freezers for storage.

If you'd like to make a donation, please contact the church at 248-682-0770.

The Free Diabetic Food Pantry is drive-up and the next one is Feb, 18. The hours are always 10 a.m. to noon.

Spirit of Grace Church is located at 2399 Figa Avenue in West Bloomfield.

No registration is required and it's first-come, first-served as long as supplies last.

Brownlee provided these additional details:

Just drive to the front entrance of Spirit of Grace Church. You will receive a list of available items from which to choose. They will be bagged and delivered to your car.

Diabetic-friendly foods will include:

Proteins, nuts, grains and beans

Sugar-free foods

Low-carb, high-fiber foods

Fresh veggies and fruits as available

Non-perishable, shelf-stable foods can be dropped off in a bin at the back entrance of the church. Fresh foods that need refrigeration are accepted in the morning before the pantry opens. Cash donations can be sent to the church with “Diabetic Food Pantry” noted.

To be a pantry volunteer, contact the church office at 248-682-0770 or email at office@spiritofgrace.church. For more information, go to Lisa’s Diabetic Food Pantry on Facebook.

