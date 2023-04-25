You're invited: The Rainbow Connection's Dream Makers Ball

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rainbow Connection's Dream Makers Ball is quickly approaching, and the nonprofit is saving you a seat.

You're invited to celebrate and support brave children like Hazel, this year's Wish Ambassador.

Right now, Hazel is undergoing treatment for a soft tissue cancer for the second time. The little girl was re-diagnosed shortly after returning home from meeting Elsa and Anna in Disney World, a wish granted by The Rainbow Connection.

On Saturday, May 13, Hazel and her family will shine in the spotlight at the Dream Makers Ball.

"They'll get to share their story of how Hazel is battling cancer and her journey and how much the event means to her," said Ingrid Todt, executive director of The Rainbow Connection.

This year's theme is an enchanted forest — enchanting you with dinner, dancing, live auctions and the chance to be part of children's powerful stories.

"Being able to provide a wish for a child is such a remarkable experience. Attending an event, you get to know what that experience feels like," Todt added.

Since 1985, The Rainbow Connection has been granting wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses, turning tough times into unforgettable moments for families in metro Detroit and across Michigan.

It all started with Muhammad Ali taking a trip to Children's Hospital of Michigan, where he shadow-boxed bedside with a wish child.

Fast forward to today, more than 4,000 wishes have been granted.

You can jump in the ring too by reserving single or group tickets to the upcoming Dream Makers Ball.

The special evening opens doors to granting more wishes and providing support services to families as they navigate roads that sometimes get rocky.

"We know that the wish is going to be amazing and magical and wonderful, but we also know that there are going to bumps in the road along the journey, and we want to be there to support the families," Todt explained.

The Rainbow Connection has a reputation for doing whatever it takes to turn a child's dream into reality.

The nonprofit also sets itself apart by staying with families before, during and after their child's wish is granted.

No two children face the same fight, but each child builds countless connections along the way.

And for so many of the kids, The Rainbow Connection is their favorite one.

More information about the Dream Makers ball can be found online.