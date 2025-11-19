WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wilson Middle School in Wyandotte will be closed Wednesday due to a potential norovirus outbreak, the district said.

All after-school sports and activities are also canceled.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Possible norovirus outbreak causes Wilson Middle School to close Wednesday in Wyandotte

Wyandotte Public Schools said multiple students on Tuesday reported feeling sick around lunchtime. The school thought the reports could be linked to food and contacted the health department. However, the district said the health department does not think the illness is related to food and believes it could be a norovirus outbreak.

The health department would not confirm an investigation into norovirus. They released the following statement:

“We were recently notified of several cases of gastrointestinal (GI) illness at Wilson Middle School in Wyandotte. Our investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with school leadership and have provided recommendations consistent with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, including thorough disinfection of the facility, exclusion of ill individuals from school until at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved, and guidance for families and staff.”



“We encourage anyone experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, or other GI symptoms to stay home, remain hydrated, and seek medical care if symptoms worsen or dehydration. Individuals can help prevent illness by staying home when sick; avoiding food preparation or caregiving until 48 hours after symptoms end; washing hands frequently with soap and water; cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces with a bleach-based or EPA-approved product; and washing soiled clothing and linens with hot water and soap.”

As a precaution, the school will be closed Wednesday to stop potential spread of illness. The building will be disinfected, the district said.

The scheduled turkey entree has been removed from the lunch menu this week at the elementary and high schools, and a replacement is expected to be finalized Wednesday.

Norovirus, a common cause of gastroenteritis, can be easily spread through food, person-to-person contact and contaminated surfaces.

“It's very common to get this, one of the most common causes of stomach illnesses in the United States. And people get it from using contaminated food and then people don't wash their hands and you can spread it. Also shared surfaces like doorknobs and the countertops,” 7 News Detroit Chief Medical Editor Dr. Partha Nandi said.

WXYZ

Symptoms typically last one to two days and include: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping, low-grade fever, headache, weakness and muscle aches. Most people fully recover without medical attention, but some cases result in hospitalization.

“Typically, people just need supportive treatment. That means you got to get hydrated, drink a lot of water. If you can make sure that you're hydrated, that's an important thing,” Nandi said.

The virus can easily be spread at home, so families are being urged to take caution. To help limit spread, people should wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm running water and prevent contamination of food, drinks, water and ice.

Students and staff with symptoms should stay away from school and other group activities until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.