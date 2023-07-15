Possible tornado hits Lexington; properties damaged, roads blocked, power out

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A storm described by the National Weather Service as a 'possible tornado' swept through the Lexington area Friday around 3:30 p.m.

As Michelle Hill watched the storm pass over her property in real-time through her Ring camera app, she was a safe distance away in Shelby Township. However, Hill said she was anxious for her property and eager to assess the damage.

“I didn’t think we were going to have a house with all those trees coming on the back of the house there because this is a 39-year-old trailer, and it’s where we live and it’s kind of scary," she said.

Hill's husband, Edward said, "I took off because I don’t have a basement. Took my grandkids and got away from here. Looks like it’s a good thing I did.”

He said there are holes in the roof over a bedroom and a bathroom and like much of the region they don't have power. 7 Action News saw crews working to replace utility poles and fix power lines.

About a mile down the road from the Hills you'll find Bert Phillips. The retired farmer was putting his heavy machinery to use and was helping to clear a toppled tree.

"I've lived on this farm for 73 years. It's one of the most violent storms I've seen in this area in my time. It was raining so hard from my house you couldn't see this road," he recalled.

When the storm passed, Phillips said, "There was people coming down this road trying to get around to get through, and all the roads were blocked with people going back and forth and couldn't get out of here."

So, Phillips and a number of community members also took action.

"The neighbors and us, we all got together and took tractors and loaders and stuff and cleared the roads around the neighborhood right here. We all worked together," he explained.

When asked how she's feeling after this storm, Hill replied, "Overwhelmed. But grateful because everyone’s ok. No one’s hurt. Material things can be replaced.”