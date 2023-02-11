Pothole-riddled road damaging vehicles, disrupting traffic in Flat Rock, neighbors say

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Peters Road in Flat Rock is causing a lot of problems for surrounding neighborhoods.

People say the potholes are damaging cars and messing with traffic patterns. There's now a petition circulating to get the road paved.

"I changed all four of my tires six times around in just the past six months because of the road,” Mindy Marker said.

Marker's house is right in front of some of Peters Road's worst potholes.

She says people often use her driveway to turn around and find another way.

"I worry about my kids on the bus, I worry about my kids having friends coming and going," Marker said. "There's like a lot of people trying to drive on the wrong side of the road."

The city says they are well aware of the pothole dodging in the neighborhood.

Mayor Mark Hammond says crews regularly fill the holes with gravel.

They were there on Tuesday, but their patchwork has since washed away.

"Someone is going to get seriously hurt and I don't want that to happen," said Harlee Singleton, who lives in the neighborhood.

Singleton started a petition hoping it would push the project along.

She emailed the mayor about her concerns he replied by saying:

“Peters Road is currently a priority for the City’s roadway rehabilitation plan. The first phase is to replace the bridge, which has just completed the State and County permit phase, then after rehabilitation, the bridge will be inspected and reopened to traffic.



"Shortly after the roadway surface will be maintained and continued to be improved.



We appreciate your concern and will address your issues, if you have specific areas of concern please report the to our City DPS, and they will be evaluated within 48 hours."

"If I can get more signatures, maybe this will get done in a timely manner," Singleton said.

Singleton claims the road's condition slows down emergency services.

"I did have some issues with stomach surgery a couple of months ago and having an ambulance come to the house and arrive 10 to 15 minutes late is upsetting," Singleton said.

The mayor says both the police and fire chief deny the potholes are delaying response times.

He's asking neighbors to be patient while they work with state and county officials on funding.

Marker says she's had enough.

"I am actually moving. That is the best part about it because of things like this. I can't afford it, I can't afford the upkeep on my vehicle alone to live here," Marker said.