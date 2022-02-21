Watch
Potholes costing metro Detroiters hundreds in damages

Carlos Osorio/AP
In this Feb. 11, 2014 photo a car drives by a pothole in Detroit. The relentless cycle of snow and bitter cold this winter is testing the skeletons of steel and cement on which communities are built. Pipes are bursting in towns that are not used to such things, and roads are turning into moonscapes of gaping potholes big enough to snap axles of passing vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Potholes
Posted at 7:11 AM, Feb 21, 2022
(WXYZ) — Potholes are everywhere and they're costing some drivers a lot of money in damages.

Kyle Antonio says he got two flats after driving over potholes on Dequindre.

“All of sudden I hit this, you know, size of mars type of pothole," he said.

Now, Kyle has two flats and two broken rims on his 2021 Trackhawk. He’s got a temporary fix in place, but the permanent fix is going to be expensive.

"It’s about $1,500 to fix the wheels alone plus another few hundred for the tires.”

Bill Nalu, the owner of Interstate Auto Care says the average cost of tires is around $150. Broken rims can cost up to $700. He advises drivers to be proactive and mindful of potholes.

“Before you head out in the morning, making sure that your rear-view mirrors don’t have any salt or ice on them," he said, "The other part of that is when you get out there just take a rag and clean your headlights a little bit.”

He also suggests putting extra air in your tires to give some extra cushion in case you do hit a pothole.

If you take all precautions and still fall pop a tire on a pothole, Shane Henry of Consolidated Agencies says you can file a claim with your car insurance.

"But they have to be careful because it is actually an at-fault accident," Henry said.

Henry says your best bet is to get in touch with your insurance agent and crunch the numbers to see if it’s worth filing a claim.

